Building your audience
before building your
product
Build your coming soon page
Build coming-soon page for your product so that you can validate your idea and get feedback from the audience who interests in your product as early as possible.
Why CominSoon?
Besides building a web page, we also put the focus on spreading your product and establishing the bridge between you and your audience.
Templates
Various well-designed templates help you set up the page quickly, and we are adding more of them.
SEO
Good SEO usually takes two months to work, working on it before the ship would benefit branding your product.
Free Domain
Both Free domain supplied by Cominsoon and the custom domain owned by yourself are acceptable.
Export subscritions
Checking the subscriptions online and export them to CSV file at any time.
Interact with audience
(In progress) Getting the feedback and talking with the audience from the coming-soon page.